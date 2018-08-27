Sunny, hot, windy and dry conditions across Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect a hot, windy and dry day in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Monday with temperatures reaching 95 degrees.

The record high for Monday in Denver is 98 degrees set in 1994 and 2012.

The fire danger will run high with red flag warnings for the entire Front Range. Wind gusts in the foothills and along the Continental Divide will range from 20 mph to 70 mph. Winds will range from 15 mph to 60 mph across the Front Range.

A cold front arrives on Tuesday with northeast winds. Highs will drop to 75 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

The rest of the week is mostly dry and warmer with highs ranging from 85 to 90 degrees.

The weekend looks mostly dry with only a 10 percent chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on Saturday. Highs will be 85 to 90 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.