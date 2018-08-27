Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Sen. John McCain

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags on all public buildings in Colorado to be lowered to half-staff to honor Arizona Sen. John McCain.

The order went into effect on Monday morning and the flags will remain lowered until sunset on Saturday.

“John McCain dedicated his life to serving this country,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “We (and the world) lost an incredible leader. He could never have imagined how much he’ll be missed.”

McCain died on Saturday at his ranch in Sedona, Arizona, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

Services will be held Thursday in Phoenix and Saturday in Washington before McCain is buried Sunday afternoon at the Naval Academy cemetery.