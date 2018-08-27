Fire danger ramps up with gusty winds, hot temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Hot, dry and windy weather will create dangerous fire conditions along the Front Range on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of the area starting at 11 a.m. and lasting into Monday night.

The area under the warning includes the foothills, most of the Front Range north of Castle Rock, the Palmer Divide and the Plains.

The gusty winds and humidity as low as 10 percent moved in on Monday morning.

Several counties still have fire restrictions in place with no open burning allowed, including campfires and fireworks.