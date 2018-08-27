Family, police search for missing Lochbuie Grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- The family of a missing 56-year-old grandmother hung flyers around the north metro-area on Monday hoping someone will recognize Terri Ackerman and provide police with information.

Her daughter, Ambyr Carolus, said her mom was over at her house Thursday night. When she left and arrived after her home in Lochbuie, Terri called Carolus and checked in.

Her husband Dale Ackerman said she was at home when he left in the morning. When he arrived home Friday afternoon, Ackerman said Terri was gone but her keys, wallet and phone were at home.

"It’s just getting harder every minute, every hour. Not knowing where she is at, what’s happening," said Ackerman.

Lochbuie Police have been working with a search team to canvas the area. Carolus said multiple bloodhounds worked up and down her mom's street, but didn't find anything.

"You never think this could happen to you, you never think that. You hear about it happening to other people but when it happens to you, it hits a different place in your heart because you don’t know if you are ever going to see her again so I am trying everything I can possibly do to try and get her home," said Carolus.

Her family continues to hang flyers and spread the word, hoping someone will come forward with information about her whereabouts.

"I just want my wife back home. I miss her. My grandkids, all of us miss her," said Ackerman.

If you see Terri or know anything about her disappearance, call Lochbuie Police immediately at 303-659-1395.