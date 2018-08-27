Experts say children are coming out earlier, and parents should be ready to have that discussion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 story about 9-year-old Jamel Myles taking his own life, hitting home for many in the Denver community, including Blanca Leos.“My son was unfortunately bullied when he was in middle school,” Leos said.

She’s the President of the Denver chapter of PFLAG, or parents, families and friends of lesbians and gays. “He had such a time with the coming out process, he did have an attempt suicide.”

The story starting a conversation about how early kids are starting to come and identify as gay, lesbian or transgender.

“I know for my son, I asked him ‘When did you know?’ And he told me it was very early on,” Leos said.

“It’s definitely getting younger,” said psychologist Sheryl Ziegler with The Child & Family Therapy Center at Lowry. “I mean I remember years ago, seven or eight years ago, when it seemed young when a middle schooler came out to me. Now that’s the norm.”

For Jamel Myles’ mom Leia Pierce, Myles came out to her at the early age of nine. He also told her he liked dressing differently.

“And he goes, can I be honest with you?” Pierce said in an interview with FOX31. “And I was like sure, and he’s like, ‘I know you buy me boy stuff because I’m a boy, but I’d rather dress like a girl.’ I was like that’s fine, I was like we can get you whatever you want. Two days after that he tells me he’s gay.”

Ziegler says parents can help prepare kids for what they might face at school, especially heading into a large middle school.

“Let’s talk about all of the differences that are gonna exist between all the kids there,” Ziegler said.

Leos says it doesn’t hurt for parents that don’t have kids who identify as LGBTQ to talk with parents who have children that do identify, to have a better understanding. She says not every child comes out the same way, and sometimes you need to pick up on the cues.

“Sometimes you know they’re telling you without really saying it,” Leos said.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says LGBTQ individuals are three times more likely than others to experience health conditions like depression, which can lead to suicidal thoughts.