Expert advice on starting the new school year with bullies

The start of a new school year can be a very scary time for kids who are bullied. They may have enjoyed a break over the summer, and then have to face it once again.

“They are flooded with those thoughts - What am I going to do? What is going to be my plan?” said child psychologist Sheryl Ziegler.

She suggests that parents get involved right away at school advocating for their child. “Talking about what’s the safety plan, maybe literally going through a schedule, and seeing, if they are older, if they are in classes together, if they are younger, maybe making sure they are not in the same class together,” Ziegler said.

In her practice, Ziegler encourages kids to stand up to bullies.

Research shows that helps. “Pull their shoulders up, look at a bully in the eye and say ‘stop’ or’ I don`t like that’ or ‘get away from me.’”