Drivers license snafu causes headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What could be more fun then taking the day off to go get your driver's license? How about going in just to find out their system isn’t working? That’s what happened Monday starting at 10 a.m. throughout Colorado

On an average day in Colorado, around 6,500 people will visit their local drivers license bureau. To get a permit, drivers license, or a state issued ID. All of which requires a photo ID.

According to the Colorado Department of revenue, the vendor that supplies the state with the software and cameras to make this happen went kaput.

Since 10 a.m. Monday morning, all 35 drivers license locations throughout Colorado were affected.

The system however, went back online around 2 p.m., which makes for a very happy customers. “I don't think it was much trouble for me at all. I mean it was a little bit off schedule for me personally but it was taken care of.” Said one visitor to the license facility.

This snafu did not affect the online operations, and this did not affect your local department of motor vehicle either.