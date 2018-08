Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It has helped Denver families since 1960.

Friday, it will close its doors forever.

The Denver Inner City Parish main office, on the corner of 12th and Mariposa, is shutting down due to lack of money.

Its interim executive director estimates the Parish helps 26-thousand people a year, from senior services to food.

Larry Martinez says, if you would like to donate, you can do so at DICP.org