Daybreak Delights: Peach Tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Peach Tart

What you Need

Pastry Crust

1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/2 Cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 1/4 Cup unbleached all-purpose flour

Filling

1/2 Cup heavy cream

1 Large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon Sugar

1 Tablespoon unbleached all-purpose flour

1 1/2 pounds fresh Palisade Colorado Peaches, sliced into slices (About 3 large peaches)

Powdered sugar for garnish

What to Do

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9” tart pan with removable bottom.

For the pastry, blend together the melted butter and sugar. Add the extracts, salt and 1 and 1/4 Cup of Flour and form mixture into a soft dough. Place the dough in the center of the prepared pan. Use the tips of your fingers to press the pastry along the bottom and up the sides of the pan in an even layer.

Place the pan in the center of the oven and bake until the dough is slightly puffy and set, about 12-15 minutes. Remove from the oven.

Combine the Heavy Cream, egg, extracts for filling and honey. Whisk in the remaining 1 Tablespoon of flour. Pour the filling evenly over the pastry. Place the peach slices in an overlapping decorative pattern atop the tart, cut side up.

Bake the tart on a sheet pan until the filling is firm and the pastry is a golden brown, 55 to 60 minutes Place the tart on a rack to cool. Remove from tart pan and sprinkle with confectioner's sugar. Serve and Enjoy!