Colorado leaders reflect on the life of Senator John McCain

DENVER -- Colorado leaders and close friends of Senator John McCain are reflecting on his distinguished life.

The former Ambassador and former Senator we talked to, said they admired Senator McCain on so many levels - for his bravery as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam and also because he wasn’t afraid to reach across party lines.

“He was great fun to be with. Very keen sense of humor and a wonderful traveling companion and friend,” former Colorado Senator, Gary Hart said.

Hart stood beside John McCain as a groomsmen in his wedding, and now – after a lifetime of memories, he’s preparing to escort the casket at his funeral.

“I was honored to when he married Cindy in 1980. I was one of the groomsmen,” Hart said.

Hart and McCain traveled together on military missions when McCain was a U.S. Navy Liaison. Even though they shared different political party views, Gary said John is a hero to him.

“I didn’t think of him as a “Maverick” I saw him as an independent individual who made up his own mind and did not just do what party leadership told him,” Hart said.

U.S. Ambassador, Chris Hill, was in the hot seat when he met Senator McCain. Hill was interviewing to become the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq.

“He kind of grilled me on what I knew about Iraq and it was not pleasant,” Hill said.

But Hill ended up securing the position, and once an Ambassador, become friends with McCain - hosting him on several trips to the Middle East.

“One time he got off the plane and said to me, Chris, I want to go to the red zone, not just the green zone. Can we get out to the red zone? And indeed, I convinced our security people to take him out there, so he could really see what life was like for Iraqis and frankly to see some of the improvement of life in Iraq,” Hill said.

Both Hill and Hart said that they are better men just for knowing Senator John McCain.

Hill said years after his intense interview, Senator McCain put his arm around his shoulder and apologized for being so tough.

Meanwhile, Senator Hart said he is honored to be a pallbearer for McCain’s funeral.