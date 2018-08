Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Instead of downward dogs and sun salutations, some yogis in the Boulder area are building bicycles instead.

The Yoga Pod in Boulder has been raising money over the past few weeks, to build at least 25 bikes for the "Wish for Wheels" program.

After reaching their 25-hundred dollar goal, yogis and volunteers alike built bikes for children piece by piece.