Big cool down moves in for Tuesday

Today was hot, windy, and dry for most of Colorado. Gusty winds will finally calm down late tonight. A cold front will move south into Colorado overnight bringing much cooler temperatures for Tuesday.

Denver and the Front Range will reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon with a 20 percent chance for afternoon showers.

Temperatures will warm to the 80s on Wednesday with dry conditions.

Hot 90 degree temperatures will return for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80s with a chance for isolated storms each afternoon.

