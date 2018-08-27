Baby goat rescued from irrigation pipe by Berthoud fire crew

“Firefighters don’t just rescue people!”

The Berthoud Fire Protection District posted a lengthy (and lovely) story detailing how their crew spent hours rescuing a baby goat from a perilous situation.

Firefighters reportedly spent two hours rescuing a 5-day-old baby goat from an irrigation pipe in Berthoud on Monday.

The goat, named “Wilson”, had followed his brothers and sisters into the pipe yesterday and was the only one who couldn’t get back out, said the department.

After owners’ several attempts to free the goat, they had to call for help.

Approximately 20 feet of 12 inch concrete pipe had to be dug up and removed just so crews could access the helpless goat.

Once the pipe that the goat was trapped in was loosened, crews reached in and pulled the animal free from the mud. The baby goat called for its mother once set free and happily pranced along her side across the pasture,” said the post.