911 dispatcher who helped deliver baby meets the boy 6 years later

CASTLE ROCK – A Douglas County dispatcher who helped deliver a baby over the phone six years ago finally got the chance to find out what happened to that child. The dispatch center got a surprise phone call from the Bane family, asking to meet the dispatcher. They did a little research and set up a meeting between the family and the dispatcher.

Kathy Bane went into labor, 9 days before her expected delivery date. Tavian Bane was born on June 20, 2012. His father, Jason Bane called 911. In a recording of that call, you can hear him say, “My wife's about to have her baby on the toilet. We're at home right now." The dispatcher who took that call is now a Douglas County deputy named Kate Morrissey. She told dad, “Can you see the baby at all?” He replied, “Yeah, the baby`s coming right now. I`m gonna deliver.”

Tavian was born right in the bathroom of their home, but he wasn’t breathing. In the recorded call, you can hear Jason struggling to get the baby to breathe. He said, “Come on baby, come on baby, come on baby.” Morrissey calmly said, “OK, I want you to rub his back gently.” A few seconds later, Baby Tavian can be heard crying. Morrissey said, “You could definitely hear the baby cry at the end. That is really neat, such a special moment.”

That special moment was followed up when the family got to personally thank Kate. Jason told her, “We just wanted to thank you for keeping me so calm. It was unknown. You were so professional really walked me through it well.” Kathy said, “If she didn’t talk him through it, we don’t know what would’ve happened. She made him calm, otherwise, who knows.” Jason added, “It was a big moment, it was scary. She kept me calm. To meet her face to face was really an honor it was a special opportunity.”

It was definitely a memorable call. Morrissey says she’s helped deliver 4 babies, but this one stood out. Morrissey said, “The dad on the phone joked that bathroom to him would have a different meaning now and that made me chuckle a little.” Tavian is the first caller she’s ever had the chance to meet. She said, “It’s so special.. words can’t describe it, so special.” She showered Tavian with gifts including a special stork pin. She told him, “Whenever a dispatcher delivers a baby we get a pin and this is the pin I got after I delivered you, so I wanted to pass it on to you!”

The Banes say they’ve been meaning to reach out for years, but time slipped away. They are glad Tavian is old enough now to remember the meeting and learn about his special entrance into this world.