7 Colorado residents involved in deadly crash in Sacramento; driver arrested for DUI

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven people from Colorado were involved in a deadly crash in Sacramento on Monday and investigators said drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

At roughly 2:36 a.m., a 2016 Ford Escape was driving north on Interstate 5 when it ran into a 2010 Ford Econoline van that was towing a utility trailer, said the California Highway Patrol.

The van came to a rest on its roof after rolling into the center median. Two people were ejected from the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the six passengers were all taken to a local hospital for injuries that ranged from minor to major.

According to CHP, investigators determined that the driver of the Escape was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was arrested for DUI. It’s unclear whether the driver sustained injuries in the crash.

The driver placed under arrest has not been identified but we do know that the victims in the crash hailed from Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Denver and Aurora. Their identities have also not been released.

The man pronounced dead at the scene lived in Centennial.