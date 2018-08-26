Mom says Denver boy killed himself after being bullied at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver mom wants to shine a light on bullying and suicide after the tragic death of her son this week after she says she found her son killed himself in their home on Thursday. He was just nine years old.

Leia Pierce says bullying was a factor in the death of her son, Jamel Myles. He started fourth grade at Joe Shoemaker Elementary School on Monday.

Over the summer, his mom said he came out to her as gay. "And he looked so scared when he told me. He was like Mom I’m gay. And I thought he was playing, so I looked back because I was driving, and he was all curled up, so scared. And I said, I still love you," she recalls.

Pierce said her son wanted to tell his classmates. "He went to school and said he was gonna tell people he’s gay because he’s proud of himself," she said.

On Thursday - four days into the school year- Jamel took his own life. Pierce found her son dead in their Denver home; she says he killed himself after being bullied.

"Four days is all it took at school. I could just imagine what they said to him," said Pierce. "My son told my oldest daughter the kids at school told him to kill himself. I’m just sad he didn’t come to me."

A letter from Denver Public Schools to families sent Friday says they’re providing extra social workers and their crisis team for students. "I’m so upset that he thought that was his option," said Pierce.

In the statement, the district says it will continue to offer support to the family.

Through this devastation, Pierce wants to spread awareness about the effects of bullying.

"We should have accountability for bullying. I think the child should. Because the child knows it’s wrong. The child wouldn’t want someone to do it to them. I think the parent should be held because obviously the parents are either teaching them to be like that, or they’re treating them like that," she said.

She said she hopes no parent ever has to go through this pain because their child is different from everyone else.

Denver police are investigating this death as a suicide. We will be following up with the family and the school district to see if more could have been done.