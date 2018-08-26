‘Multiple’ people killed in mass shooting at video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office said there was a mass shooting with multiple fatalities at a downtown shopping-dining complex on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the area.

Several others were transported.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Authorities said that one suspect was dead at the scene and it is unknown if there is a second suspect.

The shooting occurred during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

“There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. We will update as more information becomes available,” according to the CompLexity tweet.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.