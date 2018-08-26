Hot Sunday ahead with less haze and smoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Today will be hot across the Front Range with better air quality than we have seen in a long time. Some of the smoke from wildfires has cleared out of our skies allowing for a great view of the mountains this morning.

High temperatures today will reach the mid 90s on the Front Range with a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. Better storm chances will be in the mountains.

Monday will stay hot and dry with gusty winds in the afternoon. Fire danger will be high with a Fire Weather Watch in place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

A cold front moves through on Tuesday cooling temperatures to the upper 70s in Denver with a 10 percent chance for an isolated storm.

Temperatures will warm gradually for the rest of the week with mostly dry conditions.

