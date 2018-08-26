High fire danger returns Monday as winds increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday will be another hot day in Eastern Colorado. High temperatures will make it to 91 degrees in Denver with gusty afternoon winds.

Winds will gust 30-40mph in the mountains, Front Range, and on the eastern plains Monday. Gusty winds mixed with warm temperatures and low humidity will make fire danger high.

A Fire Weather Warning is in place for the areas in pink from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Outdoor burning is not advised.

High Fire Danger is back! Tomorrow, parts of Colorado (including Denver) are under a Fire Weather Warning from 11am - 6pm. Winds will be gusty & humidity will be low #cowx pic.twitter.com/MEOd8Ays9I — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) August 26, 2018

A cold front will move in on Tuesday cooling temperatures to the upper 70s with a 10 percent chance of storms.

Temperatures will gradually warm the rest of the week with mostly dry conditions on the Front Range.

