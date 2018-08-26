Former Broncos receiver Eric Decker announces retirement

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday.

The announcement came just before the start of his ninth season in the NFL. Decker was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and played for Denver until 2013.

“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football,” Decker wrote in an Instagram post. “I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff.”

“This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang up my helmet and start a new chapter in my life,” Decker wrote. “I love football and always will. It will continue to be a part of my life.”

Decker was a key part of Peyton Manning’s record setting 2013 season. Decker had 87 receptions for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns that season as the Broncos made Super Bowl XLVIII.

As of 2017’s NFL off-season, Decker held at least two Broncos franchise records, including the record for most receiving touchdowns in a single game (4 touchdowns in Dec. 2013 at Kansas City)and most kick return yards in a single game (211 yards in Dec. 2010 at Arizona).

Decker was also the leading receiver for Tim Tebow in 2011.

After spending his first four seasons with the Broncos, Decker played with three seasons with the Jets, and then signed one with the Tennessee Titans for one year in 2017.

Decker signed with the New England Patriots earlier this year before announcing his retirement.