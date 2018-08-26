Affordable Arts Festival offers fine art for less than $100

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The Affordable Arts Festival returned to Arapahoe Community College on Sunday offering fine art for cheap prices.

Hundreds of people waited outside since 2:30 a.m. for the event that is described as "the Black Friday of fine art sales in Colorado."

The festival has over 160 artists from across the country with art that would normally retail for as much as $3,000.

The doors opened at 9 a.m. with hundreds immediately rushing inside to score the deals.

This is the seventh year of the Affordable Arts Festival.