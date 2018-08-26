× ‘A true gift from God’: Shanann Watts obituary posted

The obituary for Shanann Watts, the Frederick woman who was murdered along with her two young daughters, was released to the public on Sunday. Her husband, Christopher Watts, has been charged in the Aug. 16 homicide.

Shannan’s body was recovered in a shallow grave near an oil tank on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where Christopher Watts worked as an operator.

Officials said they found the bodies of the girls, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste in an oil well in near their mother’s body. Shanann was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy when she was strangled to death.

A funeral home in North Carolina is holding the service for Watts and a live stream of the service will be provided. at 1p.m. on Sat., Sept. 1.

Obituary for Shanann Cathryn Watts

“Shan’ann Cathryn Watts, 34 and daughters Bella Marie Watts, 4, and Celeste Cathryn Watts, 3 and unborn son Nico Lee of Frederick, Colorado, died on Thursday, August 16,2018.

A Funeral Mass will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 1st 2018 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst with Rev. John Forbes officiating.

Shan’ann was born January 10, 1984 in New Jersey to Frank Rzucek and Sandra Onorati Rzucek. She was our pride and joy, a true gift from God. We were so blessed to have such a joyful and wonderful daughter whose beauty was that of a doll.

Bella was born December 17, 2013 in Colorado. Shan’ann was so excited to have her first baby girl. She spent every minute thanking God and taking care of her precious gift that the Lord had blessed her with. How she loved and cherished her.

Celeste was born July 17, 2015 in Colorado. Oh how Shan’ann was so excited to be able to have another child because of her battle with Lupus. She was determined to stay healthy and with her love for her Celeste, every moment with her was a blessing.

Shan’ann wanted one more child praying for a baby boy. She named him Nico Lee. With the anticipation of her son to join them she knew he would be loved by his sisters and family.

The family is survived by Shan’ann’s father, Frank Rzucek; Mother, Sandra Onorati Rzucek; Brother, Frankie Rzucek whom were inseparable and best friends; Uncle, Rocky Onorati; Aunt, Sharyn Onorati; Aunt, Robynn Odom; Uncle, Steve Onorati; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in memory honoring Shan’ann to:

The Lupus Foundation of America at 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037-1830

Frederick Colorado Police Dept.- Missing Persons Division at PO Box 435 Frederick, CO 80530

St.Judes Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Online condolences can be made here.