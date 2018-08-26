24-year-old man airlifted after ATV crash in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old Denver man was injured while riding an ATV in the National Forest and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The Boulder Sheriff said that the call reporting the injury came in around 1 p.m. in the area of State Highway 7 and State Highway 72.

The unnamed man suffered serious head and chest injuries and was knocked unconscious in the crash.

Officials didn’t say whether the man was wearing a helmet while he was riding the ATV.

The Northern Colorado Medivac Service was called to the scene and air lifted the patient to an area hospital for further treatment.