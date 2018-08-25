Young victim of Westminster apartment fire to thank those who saved her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A young victim of a devastating apartment fire in Westminster has a message for the people who saved her life.

The little girl and her mom say they and many of their neighbors are alive today because of the heroics of firefighters. They're going to thank the firefighters Saturday for what they did.

The fire at the Westbury Apartments on July 22 killed two people and injured 14 others.

It started around 2 a.m. on and the building went up in flames so quickly people had to jump from 2nd and 3rd story windows to escape.

8-year-old Piper Ball has spent much of the past month recovering from extensive burns at Children's Hospital. She'll be at the fire station Saturday thanking the first responders who helped save so many lives that morning.

The firefighters' union will present her a check and some gifts to help in her recovery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Westminster Police Department and the Westminster Fire Department classified the fire as arson and the two deaths as homicides.