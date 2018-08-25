Westminster officer involved in shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — At least one officer was involved in a shooting in Westminster Saturday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., police got a call about a disturbance in the roadway and responded to the area of Federal Boulevard and Stratford Lake Drive, according to a spokesperson for the Westminster Police Department. The intersection is a short distance south of Federal’s junction with 120th Avenue.

The WPD spokesperson could only confirm that an officer discharged their weapon.

No information was released regarding a suspect or whether anyone was injured.

As of 10:20 p.m., northbound Federal was shut down from Stratford Lakes Drive (that becomes Ranch Reserve Parkway) to 120th Avenue.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as authorities release more information.