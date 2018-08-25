Warm and hazy weekend with isolated storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Today will be another warm and hazy day on the Front Range. Denver and most of eastern Colorado will make it into the 90s Saturday afternoon.

Colorado's mountains, Front Range, and plains have a 10 percent chance to see isolated to scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Storms are not expected to turn severe.

Eastern Colorado will be back in the 90s today! #cowx pic.twitter.com/teq7MtZyPE — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) August 25, 2018

Sunday will reach the 90s once again with a high temperature in Denver of 92 degrees. Skies will stay smoky from the Western U.S. wildfires with a 10 percent chance for an afternoon storm.

Monday will be a repeat of Saturday and Sunday with more 90s and a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

A cool down moves in on Tuesday dropping high temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will warm slowly each day through the rest of the week with dry conditions each day.

