Richard Black, veteran mistakenly killed by Aurora police, is honored during military funeral

DENVER — Family, friends and a group of veterans held a formal, military funeral Saturday for a veteran mistakenly killed by Aurora police.

Richard “Gary” Black shot a home intruder who was violently attacking his 11-year-old grandson in his home in July. Moments later, when police arrived, they say they shot Black because he did not respond to their commands to drop his gun. According to Black’s family, he had a severe hearing impairment due to the time he served in the military.

Black was in the Army and fought in Vietnam. He earned a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

His funeral included a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps” and an American flag that was folded and presented to his wife.

The private service was at Fairmount Cemetery at East Alameda Avenue and Quebec Street in Denver.