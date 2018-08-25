List: The 10 quirkiest hotels in the world, according to TripAdvisor

DENVER — If you want your next trip to be unique, look no further than TripAdvisor’s new list of its 10 quirkiest hotels in the world.
The list includes a hotel with rooms dangling off a Peruvian cliff and a cozy setup inside a silo in New Zealand.
1. Spitbank Fort: Portsmouth, United Kingdom
2. Dog Bark Park Inn: Cottonwood, Idaho
3. Free Spirit Spheres: Vancouver Island, British Columbia
4. Skylodge Adventure Suites: Urubamba, Peru
5. La Villa Cheminee de Tatzu Nishi: Nantes, France
6. The Aurora Express: Fairbanks, Alaska
7. SiloStay: Little River, New Zealand
8. Kumbuk River Eco-Extraordinaire: Buttala, Sri Lanka
9. Treehouse Lodge: Paraiso, Peru
10. La Balade des Gnomes: Durbuy, Belgium