‘Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno visits wounded police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed suspect continues to recover. He had a famous visitor Friday.

The Hulk took time out of his busy schedule to pay Cem Duzel a visit today. https://t.co/otH3JU4MM3 thanks so much @LouFerrigno pic.twitter.com/iLUk6AmSyX — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 25, 2018

Lou Ferrigno, famous for his role as “The Incredible Hulk,” visited Officer Duzel Friday. “This man is my inspiration today and I’m proud to have spent some time with him!” Ferrigno said.

Ferrigno is in town for Colorado Springs Comic Con this weekend. He stopped by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Howard Black says Cem Duzel was moved out of intensive care on Monday, but remains in serious condition at a Colorado Springs hospital.

Duzel was shot on Aug. 2 after responding to a report of shots being fired.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million.