Denver police officer injured in confrontation with suspect near Congress Park

DENVER — A Denver police officer was injured during a confrontation with a suspect in the area of East 9th Avenue and Josephine Street Saturday afternoon. That’s near Congress Park and Denver Botanic Gardens.

A Denver police spokesperson said the suspect assaulted the officer, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

The suspect was arrested.

Roads were blocked in the area and traffic was delayed for a short time.

No other information was released.