Denver artists brighten wall protecting students from Central 70 project

DENVER -- A wall is now up near the huge Central 70 project in Denver's Swansea neighborhood. It is designed to protect Swansea Elementary school students from the dangers of the construction.

The Colorado Department of Transportation hired a series of artists to try and make the wall look the best it could be.

Creatives filled the road leading up to the wall on Saturday morning to create their masterpieces.

"Change can be scary and we’re kind of easing that stress for the kids, but having fun, cheerful stuff," one of the artists said. "I'm hoping that they’ll come and see this cheerful stuff everyday and just be happy to be here and have good childhood memories."

"Instead of looking a white wall, they’re able to look at creativity and imagination," another artist said.

Some artists were even inspired by the nearby construction and catered their pieces towards that theme.

"You know, playing in a sandbox, here in this community, but this teddy bear is the foreman telling him what to do. You can see the growth of industry coming behind him," an artist said. "I think it beautifies and it’s a good thing, but also it’s a landmark of impeding destruction, too."

The students will see the finished product when they go to school Monday.