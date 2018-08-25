90s return Sunday with slight chance for storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday will be another hot and hazy day in Colorado. Denver's high temperature will reach the low 90s with the upper 90s expected on some of the eastern Plains.

There will still be smoke and haze in the atmosphere from wildfires, although it won't be as bad as it has been the last several days.

The Front Range and Plains only have a 10-percent chance of an isolated shower or storm with better chances in the mountains.

Monday's high temperatures will stay in the 90s before a cool down moves in on Tuesday, when temperatures will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a cold front.

The rest of the week will gradually warm each day with dry conditions on the Front Range.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.