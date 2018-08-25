× 6 condos destroyed in Avon fire

AVON, Colo. — At least 15 people have been displaced after a large fire at a condominium complex in Avon Saturday.

The Eagle River Fire Protection District (ERFPD) said crews responded to the Beaver Bench Condominium Complex around 11:30 a.m. Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the ground floors of Building A.

All residents and pets got out of the building and crews began attacking the fire. It was under control by 1 p.m. The fire was called completely out around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At least six condos were determined to be uninhabitable and 12 others will be re-evaluated to determine whether they are safe to enter.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The 15 displaced residents are being helped by the Red Cross and the Vail Valley Salvation Army. The Eagle County Animal Control and Shelter is assisting with pets’ needs, according to ERFPD.

A number of local and state agencies helped ERFPD during the incdient.