2 dead after officer-involved shooting in southern Colorado

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Two people died during an officer-involved shooting in southern Colorado Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m.

The agency said the incident began when Saguache County deputies tried to contact the driver and passenger of a stolen silver Jeep Patriot in Moffat Saturday morning.

A pursuit was initiated by the county deputies. It was later joined by a Colorado State Patrol trooper and an Alamosa County deputy.

“The female passenger of the stolen vehicle brandished a shotgun during the course of the pursuit that traveled along several county roads,” the CBI said.

A CSP sergeant deployed stop sticks on Colorado Highway 17 at its junction with Highway 112 near the boundary of Alamosa and Saguache Counties.

The stolen Jeep came to a stop in the middle of Highway 17.

“The driver and the passenger both exited the vehicle, with the shotgun brandished during the pursuit, and may have been heading toward another vehicle that had pulled over to yield to the pursuit in the area,” the CBI said in a press release Saturday evening.

The CSP trooper fired multiple rounds toward the suspects. At least one of the suspects fired a weapon, according to the CBI.

The agency said the male suspect — who is believed to have been the driver — shot himself. Both suspects were pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Authorities have not named the suspects.

The CSP trooper’s name has also not been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.