FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The woman slammed to the ground by a Fort Collins police officer last April has been found guilty on two charges. The incident was recorded on video.

Colorado State University student Michaella Surat was found guilty of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said that Surat hit a bouncer and an officer with her shoulder.

The officer was cleared of wrongdoing.

Surat will be sentenced on September 21.