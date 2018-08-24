Watch: Firefighters, divers work to rescue dog from truck submerged in Chatfield State Park reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton Firefighters posted video of a sinking truck at Chatfield State Park on Friday.

According to the tweet, it happened at the north boat ramp at the park. One person and one dog escaped safely and without injuries.

A second dog was pulled out by divers. Medical personnel performed CPR on the dog for about 30 minutes. However, they were unable to revive the animal.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Littleton Fire said dive and vehicle recovery operations were expected to begin soon.