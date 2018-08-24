Voodoo Doughnut to open second Denver location

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut will open a second location in Denver later this year, the company said Thursday.

The quirky doughnut shop will go in at 98 S. Broadway where Famous Pizza has been serving up slices for more than four decades.

Portland, Oregon-based Voodoo Doughnut opened its first store in Denver at 1520 E. Colfax Ave. in 2013. Its opening drew long lines from people looking to get the decadent doughnuts that are topped with bacon, candy bars and thick icing. It has long had a cult following. Voodoo Doughnut has since expanded to Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; and Orlando, Florida.

No opening date for the second Denver store was announced.