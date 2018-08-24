× ViewHouse Ballpark Barre Brunch

Join ViewHouse Ballpark & Sonic Flow for Barre Brunch – a complimentary fitness class that will be held in the outdoor courtyard on September 2. Stay & enjoy ViewHouse’s chef-driven brunch, featuring signature dishes like our Grilled Chicken Breakfast Bowl & Santa Fe Omelette.

Check-in will begin at 9:15am in the courtyard / Class will begin at 9:30am.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats

Brunch Details: Following the class, guests are welcome to a complimentary Wycliff mimosa with the purchase of a ViewHouse brunch entree (valued over $9)

Brunch Reservations can be made by calling: 720-282-1588 o Featured Brunch Menu Item: Grilled Chicken Breakfast Bowl

Sunday, September 2 from 9:30am-10:30am

ViewHouse Ballpark

Cost: Complimentary to the public