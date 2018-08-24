Video shows man robbing Greeley convenience store; suspects sought

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify two men who robbed a local gas station.

The department released surveillance video that shows a man stealing money from the Sinclair gas station at 11th Avenue and 16th Street.

The crime happened on Tuesday just before 9 p.m.

One man dressed in a gray hoodie and blue sweatpants entered the store and reached across the counter and began pulling money out of the cash register.

The second man was dressed in a dark hoodie stayed outside as a lookout.

Police did not say whether the men were armed. If you have any information on the case, call Greeley police at 970-371-3712.