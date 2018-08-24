Ticket sales begin for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Ticket sales began Friday morning for the annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

The 5,900-square-foot home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage. It's being built by Oakwood Homes in The Enclave at 4950 Liverpool St. in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver.

The gated community has amenities that include a 2,400-square-foot beach entry pool and private patio with an outdoor fireplace.

Only 14,000 tickets will be sold by calling 1-800-276-7695 or going online. Tickets cost $100 and include entries into several other prizes.

The winners will be announced on Oct. 25.