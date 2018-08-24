Teddy bears from memorial to Shanann Watts and 2 daughters will help comfort others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- A memorial honoring a Frederick mother and her two daughters who were murdered, is now gone.

And we are finding out what will happen to it next.

Just a couple of days ago, the front yard of Shannan Watts' home was filled with giant teddy bears, candles and other mementos to the mother and daughters who were murdered earlier this month.

T.J. John of Firestone says the outpouring of love – had to be saved.

“I have a history in law enforcement so I’m very familiar with teddy bears, donating them … and a friend of mine said we should do something like and maybe make blankets.”

The smaller teddy bears will be donated to police departments to give to children in crisis.

The larger ones – will be turned into blankets to comfort people in trouble.

John asked Shanann’s father for his blessing.

A true act of kindness.

From a community hit hard.

T.J. John says he’ll be asking for help to coordinate donating the teddy bears and making the blankets.

Already, he says, the response has been overwhelming.

We’ll have details about how you can help on our website when they become available.

