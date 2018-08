Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She's a local artist who has worked with celebrities such as Anthony Anderson, Matt Leblanc, Robert Herjavec and countless others. Her art is also on the walls of a Presidential Family's home in the form of three breathtaking murals. She recently obtained space at 'The District Shops' in Cherry Creek, right beside Elway's...and her grand opening is tomorrow... August 25th, from 2-4 P.M.

Tara Rex joins us now with a sneak peek.

Visit her site tararexdesigns.com