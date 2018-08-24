× Summer skin recovery

It’s the in-between season where the summer sun can still be scorching hot, yet the kids are back to school and fall is knocking on the door. This time of year is an excellent point to reflect on how your skin is doing. Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and Director of Product Development for MyChelle Dermaceuticals shares expert tips for summer skin recovery.

BODY Keep your skin soft and glowing all fall with these easy steps – Daily apply a creamy body lotion to keep skin hydrated

Weekly – Exfoliate to remove the dead skin cells and if you want to keep your summer glow, as needed apply a natural self-tanner on the days you exfoliate.

FACE Flood your skin with deep hydration using local products from MyChelle, formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, a moisture loving molecule that keeps the skin balanced. SUPPLEMENTS – What we do internally is as important as what we do topically. This time of year is also an excellent time to incorporate healthy skin supporting supplements into your beauty routine.

Catie’s PRO recommendations:

Body:

Ola Tropical Apothecary Coconut Sugar Polish

Coola Organic Sunless Tan Express Sculpting Mousse

Face:

MyChelle Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating System –

Supplements:

Country Life®

