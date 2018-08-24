Robin Leach, ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ host, dead at 76

LAS VEGAS — Robin Leach, a journalist best known for being the host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” died Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes. He was 76.

Leach had been hospitalized since mid-November after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had,” Leach’s family said in a statement. “Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.