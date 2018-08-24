× Puppy runs away after Parker crash; police ask public to look out

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a puppy that ran away after a car crash Friday morning.

PPD says Sebastian, a 6-month-old golden retriever, was in a vehicle that was involved in a serious crash near 18400 Cottonwood Drive — near the junction of E-470 and South Parker Road — around 11:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Sebastian “got spooked and bolted,” according to police.

The puppy was last seen going north through the Broadstone Montane Apartments complex.

PPD said Sebastian usually responds to his name and “loves cheese sticks.”

Anyone who sees Sebastian is asked to call PPD’s non-emergency line at: 303-841-9800.