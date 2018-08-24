× Police respond to shooting in west Denver

DENVER — Police responded to a shooting in west Denver late Friday night.

Officers said two people were taken to the hospital from the 200 block of South Eliot Street, near West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

Their conditions were not known.

Police said they did not have any suspect information during the early stages of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

