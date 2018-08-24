× Not guilty plea entered for Thornton Walmart shooting suspect

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A judge entered a not guilty plea for the man suspected of shooting and killing three people in a Thornton Walmart last November.

Scott Ostrem appeared in court Friday. The judge denied Ostrem’s attorneys’ effort to postpone the trial in order to determine a mental illness or insanity plea.

The next motion hearings are scheduled for Dec. 7 and 14. Ostrem’s trial is set to begin Jan. 28, 2019. However, that date could change.

During today’s court procedures, there was an emotion outburst in the courtroom when one victim’s family member used an expletive and called Ostrem a “coward and liar,” and “human waste.”

Ostrem faces six first-degree murder and 30 attempted murder charges.

The three people killed in the shooting are Pamela Marques, 52; Carlos Moreno, 66; and Victor Vasquez, 26.

In a hearing earlier this summer, prosecutors said Ostrem went to a shooting range, Colorado Clays Shooting Park, the afternoon of the shooting and fired more than two dozen shots at a target.

They also said Ostrem was wearing the same clothes seen on the shooter in surveillance video from the Walmart.

During that hearing, Ostrem’s defense attorneys did not question the video, but rather statements from some of the witnesses whose descriptions of the shooter varied. Some told police the shooter had red hair, was Hispanic, had a mustache or wore glasses.

In April, Ostrem was determined mentally competent to stand trial.