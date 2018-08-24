Lace Up for YWCA Dash and Bash 5K and 10K- Register Now for Sept. 30th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YWCA Boulder County is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. YWCA Boulder County has been providing a continuum of vital services to the women, children, and families of Boulder for over 95 years. They are a welcoming human service agency that works with over 6,000 individuals annually. Visit www.ywcaboulder.org for more information on our programs.

YWCA Dash and Bash is on Sunday, September 30th, starting at 9am. It is an event to celebrate the powerful mission to empower women and eliminate racism. This FUNdraising event brings together our community by encouraging teams of 6+ co-workers, family members, friends, corporations and civic groups to make a powerful statement and provide support to fuel the important work of the YWCA in our community. A fun 5K and 10K walk or run, this is an event for the competitive, those enjoying a fun, impactful run and even for kids to show their support in a 1-mile dash. We are pleased to announce as well that the Dash and Bash is an official Bolder Boulder qualifier.