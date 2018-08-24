Isolated thunderstorms for the weekend, along with more wildfire smoke

DENVER — The late week warm-up the metro area had experienced continues for the weekend with near 90 degree highs both Saturday and Sunday.

This warmth comes with lots of wildfire smoke to continue the negative health impact while we try to enjoy the outdoors.

The latest smoke outlook shows the highest concentration of smoke for Colorado is over the northeastern quarter of the state. There is a lot of smoke upstream to continue these conditions into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/2Xevw13IVD — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 24, 2018

Rain could clear that smoke away for some time, but that isn’t all that likely this weekend. For both Saturday and Sunday there is only a low chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

CSU Rams kickoff the season Saturday night on a very warm note. pic.twitter.com/j7RyRjKsPc — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 24, 2018

The most likely area for a thunderstorm is in the high country, followed by the Front Range, and just a storm or two for the eastern plains. This isn’t just for Saturday, but both weekend days.

The pattern shifts, briefly, Tuesday with a cool down by 10 degrees. As mentioned, that shift is brief and we are right back into the upper 80s for the rest of next week.

