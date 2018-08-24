Hazy, warm, and dry on the Front Range today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! Skies will stay mostly sunny on the Front Range and eastern plains today with more dry conditions. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s in most spots.

The Western Slope and mountains do have a chance for isolated storms this afternoon. None of them are expected to be severe.

Air quality will be poor again today so if you deal with respiratory problems it is best to limit time outside.

High temperatures will stay close to 90 degrees this weekend with a 10 percent chance of storms each afternoon.

Monday will be another day in the 90s for Denver. Storm chances will stay at 10 percent in the afternoon.

Cooler weather in the low 80s will move in on Tuesday with dry conditions.

